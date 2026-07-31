Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Insider Sells 89,470 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider Brian Egan sold 89,470 Mobico shares at an average of GBX 31, generating proceeds of approximately £27,736.

at an average of GBX 31, generating proceeds of approximately £27,736. Mobico reported a quarterly loss of GBX 22.62 per share and a negative 10.75% net margin, highlighting continued profitability challenges. However, stronger performance in its Spanish Alsa and German rail businesses led the company to raise profit guidance.

Analyst sentiment remains mixed: Jefferies maintained a “buy” rating with a GBX 70 target, while Berenberg reiterated “hold” at GBX 35. The overall consensus rating is “Hold,” with a GBX 43.33 target price.

Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG - Get Free Report) insider Brian Egan sold 89,470 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 31, for a total transaction of £27,735.70.

Mobico Group Price Performance

Shares of MCG stock opened at GBX 28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £170.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.69. Mobico Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 17.06 and a 1-year high of GBX 38.12. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 23.15.

Mobico Group (LON:MCG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX (22.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobico Group had a positive return on equity of 160.47% and a negative net margin of 10.75%. Analysts expect that Mobico Group Plc will post 14.0227704 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Mobico Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Mobico Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mobico raised its profit guidance after stronger-than-expected performance from its Alsa transport business in Spain and German rail operations. The update suggests improving operating momentum and supports the investment case. Mobico Raises Profit Guidance as Alsa and German Rail Support Stronger Performance

Mobico raised its profit guidance after stronger-than-expected performance from its Alsa transport business in Spain and German rail operations. The update suggests improving operating momentum and supports the investment case. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies reaffirmed its “buy” rating and maintained a GBX 70 price target, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. This provides supportive analyst coverage, although the target is notably more optimistic than other broker estimates.

Jefferies reaffirmed its “buy” rating and maintained a GBX 70 price target, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. This provides supportive analyst coverage, although the target is notably more optimistic than other broker estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Berenberg reaffirmed its “hold” rating with a GBX 35 price target. The view indicates limited near-term conviction despite the company’s improved guidance.

Berenberg reaffirmed its “hold” rating with a GBX 35 price target. The view indicates limited near-term conviction despite the company’s improved guidance. Negative Sentiment: Insiders Brian Egan and Phil White sold a combined 302,667 shares at approximately GBX 31, worth about £93,827 in total. While insider sales may be routine or personal, the transactions can be viewed as a modest negative confidence signal by investors.

Insiders Brian Egan and Phil White sold a combined 302,667 shares at approximately GBX 31, worth about £93,827 in total. While insider sales may be routine or personal, the transactions can be viewed as a modest negative confidence signal by investors. Negative Sentiment: Mobico reported quarterly earnings of negative GBX 22.62 per share, alongside a negative net margin of 10.75%. The loss highlights continuing profitability challenges, even though management’s full-year outlook has improved.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 70 price objective on shares of Mobico Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 35 target price on shares of Mobico Group in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 43.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCG

Mobico Group Company Profile

Mobico Group is a leading international transport operator, diversified internationally and by business area; with operations in North America, continental Europe, the UK and North Africa. We provide safe, efficient, clean and reliable shared mobility solutions to cities, businesses, education, healthcare and customers. We are internationally diversified with a balanced portfolio of high quality contracts and market-leading customer brands. We help millions of people around the world every day, getting them safely and reliably to work, school, to family and friends. We are leveraging our network economies to shape the future of multi-modal transport.

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