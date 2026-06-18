Neil Janin Acquires 4,136 Shares of Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Georgia Capital insider Neil Janin purchased 4,136 shares on June 16 at an average price of GBX 4,107, for a total of about £169,866.

Georgia Capital insider Neil Janin purchased 4,136 shares on June 16 at an average price of GBX 4,107, for a total of about £169,866. Stock performance: The shares were trading up 0.4% at GBX 4,132.54, near their 12-month high of GBX 4,340 and well above the 12-month low of GBX 1,778.

The shares were trading up 0.4% at GBX 4,132.54, near their 12-month high of GBX 4,340 and well above the 12-month low of GBX 1,778. Company profile: Georgia Capital focuses on building and investing in businesses in Georgia, targeting larger opportunities that can grow to at least GEL 300 million in equity value over 3–5 years before monetizing through exits.

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO - Get Free Report) insider Neil Janin acquired 4,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,107 per share, with a total value of £169,865.52.

Georgia Capital Trading Up 0.4%

LON:CGEO opened at GBX 4,132.54 on Thursday. Georgia Capital PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,778 and a 12 month high of GBX 4,340. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,023.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,560.23. The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64.

About Georgia Capital

Georgia Capital PLC (“Georgia Capital” or “the Group” or “GCAP”– LSE: CGEO LN) is a platform for buying, building and developing businesses in Georgia with holdings in sectors that are expected to benefit from the continued growth and further diversification of the Georgian economy. The Group's focus is typically on larger-scale investment opportunities in Georgia, which have the potential to reach at least GEL 300 million equity value over 3-5 years from the initial investment and to monetise them through exits, as investments mature.

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