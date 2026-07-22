InsiderTrades.com logo

Golden Metal Resources (LON:GMET) Insider Oliver Friesen Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

July 22, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Golden Metal Resources insider Oliver Friesen purchased 20,000 shares on July 17 at an average price of GBX 148 each, totaling £29,600.
  • Stock performance: GMET shares opened at GBX 176, below their 50-day moving average of GBX 217.02 and 200-day moving average of GBX 220.93.
  • Company profile: Golden Metal Resources is a mineral exploration and resource development company focused on projects in Nevada, USA, with a market cap of about £342.86 million.

Golden Metal Resources PLC (LON:GMET - Get Free Report) insider Oliver Friesen acquired 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 148 per share, with a total value of £29,600.

Golden Metal Resources Stock Performance

Shares of GMET stock opened at GBX 176 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 217.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 220.93. Golden Metal Resources PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 53.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 310. The firm has a market cap of £342.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.97.

About Golden Metal Resources

(Get Free Report)

Guardian Metal Resources plc (“GMET”) is listed on LON as well as on the OTCQB (“GMTLF”) and holds resource development and exploration stage mineral projects in the mining friendly state of Nevada, USA.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at Golden Metal Resources?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Golden Metal Resources and related companies.
From Our Partners
The options guide that actually starts at the beginning
Most options educators jump straight into Greeks, spreads, and implied volatility - losing beginners before th...
Base Camp Trading | Sponsoredtc pixel
BlackRock is hoarding it. JPMorgan is hoarding it. Do you own it?
BlackRock, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, and Fidelity are reportedly accumulating a scarce blockchain asset - one t...
Awesomely | Sponsoredtc pixel
The Starlink of Energy
A portable energy unit - already used by the U.S. Navy for decades - is now drawing serious attention from Big...
Monument Traders Alliance | Sponsoredtc pixel
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
A little-known meeting in 1910 cost the average American family their entire financial freedom. They met in se...
Decentralized Masters | Sponsoredtc pixel
Oxford Club Analyst’s Urgent AI Warning
Alexander Green, Chief Investment Strategist at The Oxford Club, is sharing a private presentation with a warn...
The Oxford Club | Sponsoredtc pixel
The end may be near for these iconic stocks
Marc Chaikin, founder of Chaikin Analytics, says two forces - AI disruption and fracturing global trade - are ...
Chaikin Analytics | Sponsoredtc pixel
30-Year market veteran reveals America’s #1 Stock
Market veteran Jim Woods has flagged triple-digit gains multiple times in under two months - 151% on Netflix, ...
Eagle Publishing | Sponsoredtc pixel
The SpaceX IPO Wasn't For You
Just one mile from SpaceX's launchpad sits a small company doing something SpaceX can't - and it still trades ...
Freedom Financial | Sponsoredtc pixel
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
The options guide that actually starts at the beginning
Most options educators jump straight into Greeks, spreads, and implied volatility - losing beginners before th...
Base Camp Trading | Sponsoredtc pixel
BlackRock is hoarding it. JPMorgan is hoarding it. Do you own it?
BlackRock, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, and Fidelity are reportedly accumulating a scarce blockchain asset - one t...
Awesomely | Sponsoredtc pixel
The Starlink of Energy
A portable energy unit - already used by the U.S. Navy for decades - is now drawing serious attention from Big...
Monument Traders Alliance | Sponsoredtc pixel
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
A little-known meeting in 1910 cost the average American family their entire financial freedom. They met in se...
Decentralized Masters | Sponsoredtc pixel
Oxford Club Analyst’s Urgent AI Warning
Alexander Green, Chief Investment Strategist at The Oxford Club, is sharing a private presentation with a warn...
The Oxford Club | Sponsoredtc pixel

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles