Golden Metal Resources (LON:GMET) Insider Oliver Friesen Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Golden Metal Resources insider Oliver Friesen purchased 20,000 shares on July 17 at an average price of GBX 148 each, totaling £29,600 .

Golden Metal Resources insider Oliver Friesen purchased on July 17 at an average price of each, totaling . Stock performance: GMET shares opened at GBX 176 , below their 50-day moving average of GBX 217.02 and 200-day moving average of GBX 220.93 .

GMET shares opened at , below their 50-day moving average of and 200-day moving average of . Company profile: Golden Metal Resources is a mineral exploration and resource development company focused on projects in Nevada, USA, with a market cap of about £342.86 million.

Golden Metal Resources PLC (LON:GMET - Get Free Report) insider Oliver Friesen acquired 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 148 per share, with a total value of £29,600.

Golden Metal Resources Stock Performance

Shares of GMET stock opened at GBX 176 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 217.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 220.93. Golden Metal Resources PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 53.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 310. The firm has a market cap of £342.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.97.

About Golden Metal Resources

Guardian Metal Resources plc (“GMET”) is listed on LON as well as on the OTCQB (“GMTLF”) and holds resource development and exploration stage mineral projects in the mining friendly state of Nevada, USA.

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