Laura Flowerdew Buys 30 Shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock

Key Points Insider activity: Pennon Group insider Laura Flowerdew bought 30 shares on July 20 at GBX 494 each, following a recent sale of 1,119 shares the same day. She also made small purchases in June and May.

Pennon Group insider Laura Flowerdew bought 30 shares on July 20 at GBX 494 each, following a recent sale of 1,119 shares the same day. She also made small purchases in June and May. Stock and financial snapshot: Pennon Group opened at GBX 483.80, below its 50-day average of GBX 491.68 and well under its 200-day average of GBX 528.71. The company has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a high debt-to-equity ratio of 347.81.

Pennon Group opened at GBX 483.80, below its 50-day average of GBX 491.68 and well under its 200-day average of GBX 528.71. The company has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a high debt-to-equity ratio of 347.81. Analyst outlook: Analysts remain generally constructive, with four Buy ratings and two Hold ratings, giving the stock a consensus rating of Moderate Buy. The average price target is GBX 1,432.50, though some firms recently trimmed their targets.

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN - Get Free Report) insider Laura Flowerdew acquired 30 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 494 per share, with a total value of £148.20.

Laura Flowerdew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Laura Flowerdew sold 1,119 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 493, for a total transaction of £5,516.67.

On Friday, June 19th, Laura Flowerdew bought 32 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 462 per share, for a total transaction of £147.84.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Laura Flowerdew bought 30 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 508 per share, for a total transaction of £152.40.

Pennon Group Stock Performance

LON PNN opened at GBX 483.80 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 491.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 528.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Pennon Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 439.40 and a 1 year high of GBX 605. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 28.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 129.14 billion during the quarter. Pennon Group had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Analysts predict that Pennon Group Plc will post 1.0402417 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 620 to GBX 550 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 650 price target on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 590 price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 565 to GBX 615 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 6,560 to GBX 5,520 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,432.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Pennon Group

Pennon Group Company Profile

At the top end of the FTSE 250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive. Our 25-year rolling licence provides predictable index-linked growth and visibility over future revenues. We provide clean and wastewater services through our businesses across the Great South West.

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