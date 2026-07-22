Samir Ayub Sells 59,154 Shares of Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Polar Capital insider Samir Ayub sold 59,154 shares on July 17 at an average price of GBX 882, totaling about £521,738.

Polar Capital insider Samir Ayub sold 59,154 shares on July 17 at an average price of GBX 882, totaling about £521,738. Stock and valuation backdrop: POLR shares opened at GBX 870, trading near their 52-week high of GBX 990 and well above the 52-week low of GBX 435. The company has a market cap of about £819.4 million and a P/E ratio of 14.70.

POLR shares opened at GBX 870, trading near their 52-week high of GBX 990 and well above the 52-week low of GBX 435. The company has a market cap of about £819.4 million and a P/E ratio of 14.70. Analyst sentiment remains positive: Analysts currently rate Polar Capital as a Buy on consensus, with an average price target of GBX 1,045. Recent upgrades from RBC and Deutsche Bank pushed their targets as high as GBX 1,260 and GBX 1,250, respectively.

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR - Get Free Report) insider Samir Ayub sold 59,154 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 882, for a total value of £521,738.28.

Polar Capital Stock Performance

Shares of POLR stock opened at GBX 870 on Wednesday. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 435 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 990. The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 850.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 708.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of £819.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Polar Capital (LON:POLR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported GBX 59.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Capital had a return on equity of 42.37% and a net margin of 21.43%. Analysts predict that Polar Capital Holdings plc will post 42.5061425 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on POLR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Polar Capital from GBX 670 to GBX 1,260 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Polar Capital from GBX 1,050 to GBX 1,250 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,045.

View Our Latest Report on Polar Capital

About Polar Capital

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned specialist, investment-led, active fund manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in 2001 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

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