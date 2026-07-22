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PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Insider Jonathan Myers Acquires 141 Shares of Stock

July 22, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: PZ Cussons insider Jonathan Myers bought 141 shares on July 17 at GBX 107 each, totaling about £150.87. He also bought 191 shares on May 18 at GBX 79 per share.
  • Stock performance: The shares opened at GBX 105.80 and have traded between a 52-week low of GBX 65.09 and a high of GBX 110.40. The company’s market cap is about £444.73 million.
  • Analyst view: JPMorgan raised its price target on PZ Cussons from GBX 100 to GBX 110 while keeping a neutral rating. Overall, the stock currently carries an average Hold rating.

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC - Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Myers acquired 141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 107 per share, for a total transaction of £150.87.

Jonathan Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 18th, Jonathan Myers bought 191 shares of PZ Cussons stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 79 per share, for a total transaction of £150.89.

PZ Cussons Price Performance

LON:PZC opened at GBX 105.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. PZ Cussons plc has a one year low of GBX 65.09 and a one year high of GBX 110.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 94.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 83.94. The stock has a market cap of £444.73 million, a P/E ratio of -90.43, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PZ Cussons from GBX 100 to GBX 110 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PZ Cussons currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 110.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)


PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)

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