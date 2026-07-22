Supreme (LON:SUP) Insider Sandeep Chadha Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Supreme insider Sandeep Chadha bought 500,000 shares of the company on July 20 at an average price of GBX 132, totaling £660,000 .

bought 500,000 shares of the company on July 20 at an average price of GBX 132, totaling . The stock opened at GBX 135 and has traded between GBX 123 and GBX 195 over the past 12 months, with a market cap of about £158.38 million .

over the past 12 months, with a market cap of about . Supreme recently reported quarterly EPS of GBX 18.90, and analysts expect roughly the same EPS for the current year; Shore Capital reiterated a "house stock" rating.

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP - Get Free Report) insider Sandeep Chadha acquired 500,000 shares of Supreme stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 132 per share, with a total value of £660,000.

Supreme Price Performance

Supreme stock opened at GBX 135 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £158.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76. Supreme Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 123 and a 12 month high of GBX 195. The stock's 50 day moving average is GBX 148.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 145.96.

Supreme (LON:SUP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported GBX 18.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Supreme had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Supreme Plc will post 18.8894472 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital Group reissued a "house stock" rating on shares of Supreme in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

View Our Latest Analysis on Supreme

Supreme Company Profile

Supreme supplies products across three operating divisions: Vaping (previously known as 'Vaping' and 'Branded Distribution'), Drinks & Wellness ('Sports Nutrition & Wellness' combined with Typhoo Tea, Clearly Drinks and the newly acquired SlimFast brand), and Electricals & Household (previously 'Batteries' and 'Lighting', also including the recently acquired 1001 cleaning brand). The Company's capabilities span from product development and manufacturing through to its extensive retail distribution network and direct to consumer capabilities.

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