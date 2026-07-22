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Molten Ventures VCT (LON:MVCT) Insider Sells £143,939.06 in Stock

July 22, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider sale: Richard Marsh sold 378,787 Molten Ventures VCT shares on July 20 at an average price of GBX 38, totaling about £143,939.
  • Stock trading levels: MVCT opened at GBX 37.90, close to its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and sits near the middle of its 1-year range of GBX 28 to GBX 40.20.
  • Analyst outlook: Berenberg Bank raised its price target to GBX 790 and kept a buy rating, leaving the consensus analyst view on the stock at Buy.

Molten Ventures VCT plc (LON:MVCT - Get Free Report) insider Richard Marsh sold 378,787 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 38, for a total value of £143,939.06.

Molten Ventures VCT Price Performance

Shares of MVCT stock opened at GBX 37.90 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 38.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 38.34. Molten Ventures VCT plc has a 1-year low of GBX 28 and a 1-year high of GBX 40.20. The company has a market cap of £119.92 million, a P/E ratio of 94.75 and a beta of 0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Molten Ventures VCT from GBX 645 to GBX 790 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Molten Ventures VCT presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 790.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Molten Ventures VCT

About Molten Ventures VCT

(Get Free Report)

Draper Esprit VCT plc is a venture capital fund manager. It is a Venture Capital Trust. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in early venture, mid venture, and late venture. The fund prefers investing in growth capital. It invests in health care and software and services. The fund seeks to invest in United Kingdom.

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