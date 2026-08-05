Insider Buying: Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Insider Buys £220.46 in Stock

Key Points Legal & General insider Andrew Kail bought 73 shares at GBX 302 each, worth £220.46. The purchase follows additional buys in June and July, indicating repeated insider buying.

at GBX 302 each, worth £220.46. The purchase follows additional buys in June and July, indicating repeated insider buying. Legal & General shares opened at GBX 302.78, near their one-year high of GBX 310, with a market capitalization of approximately £16.57 billion.

Analyst views remain mixed: Peel Hunt and Berenberg are positive, while RBC and Jefferies rate the stock “underperform.” MarketBeat reports a consensus “Hold” rating and a GBX 265.29 target price.

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN - Get Free Report) insider Andrew Kail acquired 73 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 302 per share, for a total transaction of £220.46.

Andrew Kail also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Andrew Kail acquired 78 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 287 per share, for a total transaction of £223.86.

On Monday, June 1st, Andrew Kail bought 82 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 268 per share, with a total value of £219.76.

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 302.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. Legal & General Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 217.20 and a one year high of GBX 310. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 286.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 268.91. The company has a current ratio of 59.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,100.04.

More Legal & General Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Legal & General Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Non-executive director Mark Jordy bought 3,494 shares for approximately £10,587 at GBX 303, while executive Andrew Kail purchased 73 shares for about £220 at GBX 302. Repeated insider purchases may signal confidence in Legal & General’s valuation and outlook. Mark Jordy Purchases Shares

Non-executive director Mark Jordy bought 3,494 shares for approximately £10,587 at GBX 303, while executive Andrew Kail purchased 73 shares for about £220 at GBX 302. Repeated insider purchases may signal confidence in Legal & General’s valuation and outlook. Positive Sentiment: Legal & General repurchased and canceled 1.75 million ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback. The lower share count can enhance per-share metrics and provides continued demand for the stock. Legal and General Cancels Shares

Legal & General repurchased and canceled 1.75 million ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback. The lower share count can enhance per-share metrics and provides continued demand for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Peel Hunt reaffirmed its “add” rating and set a GBX 320 price target, implying further upside from recent levels. Peel Hunt Rating

Peel Hunt reaffirmed its “add” rating and set a GBX 320 price target, implying further upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Five senior executives increased their holdings through Legal & General’s employee share plan, adding to the recent insider-ownership signal. Executive Employee Share Plan

Five senior executives increased their holdings through Legal & General’s employee share plan, adding to the recent insider-ownership signal. Neutral Sentiment: The company admitted 169,845 new shares from an employee scheme and updated its share-capital and voting-rights figures. The issuance modestly offsets the buyback’s share-count reduction but is primarily administrative. Employee Scheme Share Listing

The company admitted 169,845 new shares from an employee scheme and updated its share-capital and voting-rights figures. The issuance modestly offsets the buyback’s share-count reduction but is primarily administrative. Negative Sentiment: Broker opinion remains mixed: RBC maintained “underperform,” while Jefferies previously downgraded the shares to “underperform.” MarketBeat data shows a consensus “hold” rating and an average target of GBX 256, below the current market level, suggesting valuation concerns could limit gains.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LGEN. Peel Hunt reiterated an "add" rating and set a GBX 320 target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 308 price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 255 price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Legal & General Group to an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 185 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 249 to GBX 251 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 265.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Legal & General Group

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets.

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