InsiderTrades.com logo

Mark Jordy Purchases 3,494 Shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock

August 4, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Legal & General insider Mark Jordy purchased 3,494 shares at GBX 303 each, investing £10,586.82. The transaction follows additional purchases in June and July.
  • Legal & General shares opened at GBX 302.73, near their one-year high of GBX 310, with a market capitalization of approximately £16.57 billion.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, resulting in an overall “Hold” rating and an average price target of GBX 256; ratings range from “Buy” to “Underperform.”

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN - Get Free Report) insider Mark Jordy acquired 3,494 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 303 per share, with a total value of £10,586.82.

Mark Jordy also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 1st, Mark Jordy acquired 3,683 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 287 per share, for a total transaction of £10,570.21.
  • On Monday, June 1st, Mark Jordy purchased 980 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 268 per share, for a total transaction of £2,626.40.

Legal & General Group Stock Up 0.8%

LGEN opened at GBX 302.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,100.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 59.08. The company has a market cap of £16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Legal & General Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 217.20 and a one year high of GBX 310. The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 285.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 268.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 255 price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 249 to GBX 251 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 308 target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Legal & General Group to an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 185 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 256.


Read Our Latest Stock Report on LGEN

Legal & General Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at Legal & General Group?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Legal & General Group and related companies.
From Our Partners
Where to Put $100 Before Trump's New Tech Law Rolls Out
The Financial Times says a new tech law puts America 'on the verge of a financial revolution.' Yahoo Finance e...
Brownstone Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
On August 15, 1971, Nixon interrupted prime-time television and ended the gold standard in 15 minutes - no deb...
Reagan Gold Group | Sponsoredtc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
We’ve found The Next Elon Musk… and what we believe to be the next Tesla. It’s already racked up $26 billi...
Banyan Hill Publishing | Sponsoredtc pixel
Pass by August 7… or wait until 2027?
Wall Street doesn't move on hype. It moves on infrastructure. And as the CLARITY Act works through Washington,...
Crypto 101 Media | Sponsoredtc pixel
This AI fund sends investors payouts every Thursday
CrowdStrike, Palantir, Nvidia none of them pay a real dividend. But one fund holding the biggest AI names dist...
Investors Alley | Sponsoredtc pixel
1 Stock to Own by July 31st
A scheduled announcement on July 31st could reshuffle the stock market's winners and losers - and one lesser-k...
Chaikin Analytics | Sponsoredtc pixel
He bet half his $9 billion on ONE stock
One of the most successful fund managers of the past 50 years put more than $4.5 billion - over half his fund ...
Stansberry Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier's Stock Grader system helped him flag Nvidia before its 82,000% run and has identified the top...
InvestorPlace | Sponsoredtc pixel
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
Where to Put $100 Before Trump's New Tech Law Rolls Out
The Financial Times says a new tech law puts America 'on the verge of a financial revolution.' Yahoo Finance e...
Brownstone Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
On August 15, 1971, Nixon interrupted prime-time television and ended the gold standard in 15 minutes - no deb...
Reagan Gold Group | Sponsoredtc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
We’ve found The Next Elon Musk… and what we believe to be the next Tesla. It’s already racked up $26 billi...
Banyan Hill Publishing | Sponsoredtc pixel
Pass by August 7… or wait until 2027?
Wall Street doesn't move on hype. It moves on infrastructure. And as the CLARITY Act works through Washington,...
Crypto 101 Media | Sponsoredtc pixel
This AI fund sends investors payouts every Thursday
CrowdStrike, Palantir, Nvidia none of them pay a real dividend. But one fund holding the biggest AI names dist...
Investors Alley | Sponsoredtc pixel

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles