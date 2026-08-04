Mark Jordy Purchases 3,494 Shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock

Key Points Legal & General insider Mark Jordy purchased 3,494 shares at GBX 303 each, investing £10,586.82. The transaction follows additional purchases in June and July.

at GBX 303 each, investing £10,586.82. The transaction follows additional purchases in June and July. Legal & General shares opened at GBX 302.73, near their one-year high of GBX 310, with a market capitalization of approximately £16.57 billion.

Analyst sentiment remains mixed, resulting in an overall “Hold” rating and an average price target of GBX 256; ratings range from “Buy” to “Underperform.”

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN - Get Free Report) insider Mark Jordy acquired 3,494 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 303 per share, with a total value of £10,586.82.

Mark Jordy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Mark Jordy acquired 3,683 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 287 per share, for a total transaction of £10,570.21.

On Monday, June 1st, Mark Jordy purchased 980 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 268 per share, for a total transaction of £2,626.40.

Legal & General Group Stock Up 0.8%

LGEN opened at GBX 302.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,100.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 59.08. The company has a market cap of £16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Legal & General Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 217.20 and a one year high of GBX 310. The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 285.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 268.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 255 price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 249 to GBX 251 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 308 target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Legal & General Group to an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 185 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 256.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LGEN

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets.

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