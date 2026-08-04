Insider Buying: Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Insider Purchases 129,413 Shares

Key Points Insider Rakesh Sharma purchased 129,413 Kromek Group shares at an average price of GBX 8, spending approximately £10,353.

at an average price of GBX 8, spending approximately £10,353. Kromek shares opened at GBX 7.22 and were down 2.4%, trading below both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Kromek Group has a market capitalization of approximately £47.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61, and a 12-month trading range of GBX 4.70 to GBX 13.

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK - Get Free Report) insider Rakesh Sharma bought 129,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8 per share, for a total transaction of £10,353.04.

Kromek Group Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Kromek Group stock opened at GBX 7.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.86. Kromek Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 4.70 and a 12-month high of GBX 13. The company has a market capitalization of £47.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.73.

About Kromek Group

Our goal is a simple one, to make the world a safer and healthier place; we're striving to support the global effort in Radiological and Biological Threat detection and management, as well enhance the quality of Advanced Imaging for the medical and industrial sectors, through our evolved, innovative and field proven products and solutions. Kromek Group designs, develops, manufactures and markets both hardware and software of CZT solid-state Radiation Detectors and Scintillation Radiation Detector components and products to OEM, Civil Nuclear, Security Sectors and Government Bodies across the globe.

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