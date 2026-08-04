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Getech Group (LON:GTC) Insider Christopher Paul Jepps Sells 217,006 Shares

August 4, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Getech Group insider Christopher Paul Jepps sold 217,006 shares on July 31 at an average price of GBX 3, generating proceeds of approximately £6,510.
  • Getech shares opened at GBX 2.70, with a market capitalization of about £4.12 million and a 12-month trading range of GBX 1.67 to GBX 3.40.
  • Getech applies geoscience data and geospatial software to support the development of geoenergy and green hydrogen projects as part of the energy transition.

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC - Get Free Report) insider Christopher Paul Jepps sold 217,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3, for a total transaction of £6,510.18.

Getech Group Price Performance

Shares of LON GTC opened at GBX 2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89. Getech Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1.67 and a twelve month high of GBX 3.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.09.

About Getech Group

(Get Free Report)

Getech (AIM: GTC) applies its world-leading geoscience data and unique geospatial software products to accelerate the energy transition by locating, developing and operating geoenergy and green hydrogen projects.

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