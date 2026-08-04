Getech Group (LON:GTC) Insider Christopher Paul Jepps Sells 217,006 Shares

Key Points Getech Group insider Christopher Paul Jepps sold 217,006 shares on July 31 at an average price of GBX 3, generating proceeds of approximately £6,510.

on July 31 at an average price of GBX 3, generating proceeds of approximately £6,510. Getech shares opened at GBX 2.70, with a market capitalization of about £4.12 million and a 12-month trading range of GBX 1.67 to GBX 3.40.

Getech applies geoscience data and geospatial software to support the development of geoenergy and green hydrogen projects as part of the energy transition.

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC - Get Free Report) insider Christopher Paul Jepps sold 217,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3, for a total transaction of £6,510.18.

Getech Group Price Performance

Shares of LON GTC opened at GBX 2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89. Getech Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1.67 and a twelve month high of GBX 3.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.09.

About Getech Group

Getech (AIM: GTC) applies its world-leading geoscience data and unique geospatial software products to accelerate the energy transition by locating, developing and operating geoenergy and green hydrogen projects.

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