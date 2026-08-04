Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Insider Toby Courtauld Buys 42 Shares

Key Points Insider activity: Great Portland Estates insider Toby Courtauld bought 42 shares at GBX 354 each, worth £148.68. He also made smaller purchases in May and June, following the sale of 29,288 shares in June.

Great Portland Estates insider Toby Courtauld bought 42 shares at GBX 354 each, worth £148.68. He also made smaller purchases in May and June, following the sale of 29,288 shares in June. Stock performance and fundamentals: Shares opened at GBX 352.76 and were trading up 1.1%, with a market capitalization of approximately £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.26. The company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 3.90 and revenue of GBX 5,460 million.

Shares opened at GBX 352.76 and were trading up 1.1%, with a market capitalization of approximately £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.26. The company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 3.90 and revenue of GBX 5,460 million. Analyst view: Ratings are mixed, with four Buy, four Hold, and one Sell recommendation. The overall consensus is Hold, with an average target price of GBX 388.22.

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE - Get Free Report) insider Toby Courtauld purchased 42 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 354 per share, for a total transaction of £148.68.

Toby Courtauld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Toby Courtauld bought 45 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 334 per share, with a total value of £150.30.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Toby Courtauld sold 29,288 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 314, for a total value of £91,964.32.

On Friday, May 29th, Toby Courtauld purchased 48 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 312 per share, for a total transaction of £149.76.

Great Portland Estates Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of LON GPE opened at GBX 352.76 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is GBX 328.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 323.91. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 270 and a 52-week high of GBX 377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported GBX 3.90 EPS for the quarter. Great Portland Estates had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 131.04%.The company had revenue of GBX 5,460 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great Portland Estates Plc will post 6.1719457 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GPE shares. UBS Group reissued a "sell" rating and set a GBX 315 price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday, May 18th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 370 price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 450 target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 334 price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 388.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Great Portland Estates

About Great Portland Estates

GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.

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