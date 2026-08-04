Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Insider Fiona McCarthy Sells 1,626 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider transaction: Fiona McCarthy sold 1,626 Close Brothers Group shares at an average of GBX 426, for total proceeds of approximately £6,927. She had made three small stock purchases totaling 104 shares in May and July.

Fiona McCarthy sold 1,626 Close Brothers Group shares at an average of GBX 426, for total proceeds of approximately £6,927. She had made three small stock purchases totaling 104 shares in May and July. Stock performance: Close Brothers shares opened at GBX 433.20, near their 50-day moving average of GBX 433.35, with a market capitalization of about £652.9 million. The stock has traded between GBX 318.40 and GBX 563.50 over the past year.

Close Brothers shares opened at GBX 433.20, near their 50-day moving average of GBX 433.35, with a market capitalization of about £652.9 million. The stock has traded between GBX 318.40 and GBX 563.50 over the past year. Analyst outlook: The company has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from analysts, with an average price target of GBX 481.25; however, Royal Bank of Canada and Shore Capital recently downgraded the shares to “sector perform” and “hold,” respectively.

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG - Get Free Report) insider Fiona McCarthy sold 1,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 426, for a total transaction of £6,926.76.

Fiona McCarthy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Fiona McCarthy purchased 37 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 406 per share, with a total value of £150.22.

On Friday, June 5th, Fiona McCarthy purchased 33 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 459 per share, with a total value of £151.47.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Fiona McCarthy purchased 34 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 443 per share, for a total transaction of £150.62.

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 433.20 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 433.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 448.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £652.89 million, a PE ratio of -12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. Close Brothers Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 318.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 563.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CBG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Close Brothers Group to a "sector perform" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 625 to GBX 470 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 555 price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Shore Capital Group lowered shares of Close Brothers Group to a "hold" rating and set a GBX 475 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 481.25.

View Our Latest Report on Close Brothers Group

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

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