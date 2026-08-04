Keith Mortimer Sells 181 Shares of Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock

Key Points Keith Mortimer sold 181 Computacenter shares at an average price of GBX 4,608, for total proceeds of £8,340.48.

at an average price of GBX 4,608, for total proceeds of £8,340.48. Computacenter shares opened at GBX 4,606, near their 1-year high of GBX 4,962, with a market capitalization of approximately £4.83 billion.

Analysts remain positive: JPMorgan, Jefferies, and Berenberg issued or maintained Buy-equivalent ratings, while the consensus price target is GBX 4,825.

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC - Get Free Report) insider Keith Mortimer sold 181 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,608, for a total transaction of £8,340.48.

Keith Mortimer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, Keith Mortimer acquired 280 shares of Computacenter stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,554 per share, with a total value of £12,751.20.

On Thursday, July 16th, Keith Mortimer sold 283 shares of Computacenter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,550, for a total transaction of £12,876.50.

On Friday, May 8th, Keith Mortimer bought 203 shares of Computacenter stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,772 per share, for a total transaction of £3,597.16.

Computacenter Price Performance

Shares of CCC opened at GBX 4,606 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Computacenter plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,222 and a 1-year high of GBX 4,962. The stock has a market cap of £4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,421.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,688.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Computacenter to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 4,500 to GBX 5,000 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 5,300 price target on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 3,450 to GBX 5,300 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Computacenter currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 4,825.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Computacenter

Computacenter Company Profile

Computacenter is a leading independent technology and services provider, trusted by large corporate and public sector organisations. We are a responsible business that believes in winning together for our people and our planet. We help our customers to Source, Transform and Manage their technology infrastructure to deliver digital transformation, enabling people and their business. Computacenter is a public company quoted on the London FTSE 250 (CCC.L) and employs over 20,000 people worldwide.

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