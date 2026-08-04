Insider Buying: Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Insider Buys £3,493.98 in Stock

Key Points Insider purchase: Vodafone director Stephen Carter bought 2,961 shares at an average price of GBX 118, for a total investment of £3,493.98.

Vodafone director Stephen Carter bought 2,961 shares at an average price of GBX 118, for a total investment of £3,493.98. Stock performance: Vodafone shares opened at GBX 118.30, near the upper end of their 12-month range of GBX 82.14 to £120.47. The company has a market capitalization of £27.24 billion.

Vodafone shares opened at GBX 118.30, near the upper end of their 12-month range of GBX 82.14 to £120.47. The company has a market capitalization of £27.24 billion. Analyst outlook: Ratings are mixed, with two Buys, one Hold and two Sells, resulting in a consensus Hold rating and an average price target of GBX 114.60.

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD - Get Free Report) insider Stephen Carter acquired 2,961 shares of Vodafone Group Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 per share, with a total value of £3,493.98.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 118.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. The stock has a market cap of £27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.69, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 110.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 111.43. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 82.14 and a 12-month high of £120.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 155 price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a GBX 95 price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 to GBX 115 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 114.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VOD

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company. We provide mobile and fixed services to over 340 million customers in 15 countries, partner with mobile networks in over 40 more and have one of the world's largest IoT platforms. In Africa, our financial technology businesses serve almost 88 million customers across seven countries – managing more transactions than any other provider. Our purpose is to connect for a better future by using technology to improve lives, businesses and help progress inclusive sustainable societies.

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