Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Insider Richard Howes Acquires 67 Shares

Key Points Insider purchase: Smiths Group insider Richard Howes bought 67 shares at GBX 2,658 each, for a total investment of £1,780.86.

Smiths Group insider Richard Howes bought 67 shares at GBX 2,658 each, for a total investment of £1,780.86. Stock performance: Shares opened at GBX 2,648, with the company valued at approximately £7.90 billion. The stock has traded between GBX 2,088 and GBX 2,746 over the past year.

Shares opened at GBX 2,648, with the company valued at approximately £7.90 billion. The stock has traded between GBX 2,088 and GBX 2,746 over the past year. Analyst outlook: Smiths Group has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of GBX 2,876.67, with JPMorgan recently raising its target to GBX 3,100.

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN - Get Free Report) insider Richard Howes bought 67 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,658 per share, with a total value of £1,780.86.

Smiths Group Stock Performance

LON:SMIN opened at GBX 2,648 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.73. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,552.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,531.24. Smiths Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,088 and a twelve month high of GBX 2,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 2,810 to GBX 3,100 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 2,500 price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 2,750 price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,000 price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 2,876.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMIN

Smiths Group Company Profile

For 175 years, we have been pioneers of progress, engineering a better future. Our strategy is to be a focused, efficient and value creating industrial engineering company operating in the attractive and growing market segments of flow control, thermal solutions, construction and aerospace. We focus on solving the toughest problems for our customers, helping address critical global needs such as decarbonisation and the ever-increasing demand for process and energy efficiency. We are pioneers of progress.

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