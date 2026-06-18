PayPoint (LON:PAY) Insider Buys £172,500 in Stock

Key Points PayPoint insider Nick Wiles bought 30,000 shares on June 17 at GBX 575 each, totaling £172,500 . He had also made smaller purchases in May and April, signaling continued insider buying.

bought 30,000 shares on June 17 at GBX 575 each, totaling . He had also made smaller purchases in May and April, signaling continued insider buying. PayPoint shares were up 2.0% and opened at GBX 574.80. The stock remains below its 50-day average of GBX 592.17 but above its 200-day average of GBX 545.49.

and opened at GBX 574.80. The stock remains below its 50-day average of GBX 592.17 but above its 200-day average of GBX 545.49. The company recently reported quarterly EPS of GBX 74.40 on revenue of £337.01 million, with analysts forecasting full-year earnings of about 56.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY - Get Free Report) insider Nick Wiles bought 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 575 per share, for a total transaction of £172,500.

Nick Wiles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, Nick Wiles bought 22 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 572 per share, for a total transaction of £125.84.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Nick Wiles bought 19 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 634 per share, for a total transaction of £120.46.

PayPoint Trading Up 2.0%

PayPoint stock opened at GBX 574.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.93. The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 592.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 545.49. PayPoint plc has a 12 month low of GBX 438.35 and a 12 month high of GBX 870. The company has a market capitalization of £346.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.38.

PayPoint (LON:PAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 74.40 EPS for the quarter. PayPoint had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 11.67%.The business had revenue of £337.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPoint plc will post 56.9500056 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

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