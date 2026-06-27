American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) COO David Seymour Sells 56,456 Shares of Stock

Key Points American Airlines COO David Seymour sold 56,456 shares on June 25 at an average price of $18.00, for proceeds of about $1.02 million. After the sale, he still held 969,033 shares, and the filing noted a 5.51% reduction in his position.

on June 25 at an average price of $18.00, for proceeds of about $1.02 million. After the sale, he still held 969,033 shares, and the filing noted a 5.51% reduction in his position. This was Seymour’s second recent stock sale , following a June 24 transaction in which he sold 69,343 shares for roughly $1.18 million at an average price of $17.00.

, following a June 24 transaction in which he sold 69,343 shares for roughly $1.18 million at an average price of $17.00. Analysts remain mixed but broadly cautious-to-positive on AAL: Citigroup raised its price target to $22 and kept a buy rating, while the overall consensus remains Hold with an average target of $16.47. The stock recently traded near its 52-week high, helped by improving airline sentiment and lower oil prices.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) COO David Seymour sold 56,456 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,016,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 969,033 shares in the company, valued at $17,442,594. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Seymour also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 24th, David Seymour sold 69,343 shares of American Airlines Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,178,831.00.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $17.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.65 and a beta of 1.35. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $18.04. The firm's 50-day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. American Airlines Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.400-1.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.200-0.200 EPS. Analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 443.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 195,838 shares of the airline's stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 159,800 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,480,000. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 874.7% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 669,600 shares of the airline's stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 600,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $9,663,000. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at $4,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAL. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $12.50 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Airlines Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAL

Key American Airlines Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Airlines Group this week:

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world's largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

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