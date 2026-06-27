NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Insider Stephen King Purchases 1,050 Shares

Key Points Insider buying: NFI Group insider Stephen King bought 1,050 shares on June 25 at C$23.85 each, a C$25,042.50 purchase that lifted his holdings by 23.53% to 5,512 shares.

NFI Group insider Stephen King bought 1,050 shares on June 25 at C$23.85 each, a C$25,042.50 purchase that lifted his holdings by 23.53% to 5,512 shares. Recent trading activity: This follows another purchase by King in May, when he bought 665 shares at C$22.70, suggesting continued insider confidence in the stock.

This follows another purchase by King in May, when he bought 665 shares at C$22.70, suggesting continued insider confidence in the stock. Analyst sentiment remains positive: Several firms raised price targets or issued buy ratings, and NFI currently has a consensus Buy rating with an average target price of C$25.00.

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI - Get Free Report) insider Stephen King purchased 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,042.50. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 5,512 shares in the company, valued at C$131,461.20. This trade represents a 23.53% increase in their position.

Stephen King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 25th, Stephen King purchased 665 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.70 per share, with a total value of C$15,095.50.

NFI Group Stock Up 2.1%

TSE NFI opened at C$23.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.05. NFI Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$12.50 and a 52 week high of C$24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.01, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.75.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. On average, analysts predict that NFI Group Inc. will post 1.2814107 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD increased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NFI Group from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded NFI Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NFI Group from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NFI Group currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$25.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NFI Group

NFI Group Company Profile

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today's urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation. With over 9,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motorcoaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single- and double-deck buses), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts¿.

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