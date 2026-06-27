ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP) EVP Sells 2,978 Shares

Key Points ZipRecruiter EVP Ryan Sakamoto sold 2,978 shares on June 25 at an average price of $3.86, totaling about $11,495. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan , and his remaining stake fell 2.32% to 125,637 shares.

on June 25 at an average price of $3.86, totaling about $11,495. The sale was made under a pre-arranged , and his remaining stake fell 2.32% to 125,637 shares. The stock was trading slightly lower , opening at $3.94 and down 0.9% in the session. ZipRecruiter’s shares have ranged from a 52-week low of $1.65 to a high of $5.61, with a market cap of about $332 million.

, opening at $3.94 and down 0.9% in the session. ZipRecruiter’s shares have ranged from a 52-week low of $1.65 to a high of $5.61, with a market cap of about $332 million. Analysts remain cautious on the company, with a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a price target of $3.88. ZipRecruiter recently beat quarterly EPS expectations, posting a loss of $0.06 per share versus the expected loss of $0.15.

ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP - Get Free Report) EVP Ryan Sakamoto sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $11,495.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,637 shares of the company's stock, valued at $484,958.82. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

ZipRecruiter Trading Down 0.9%

ZIP stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. ZipRecruiter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $332.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.49. The firm's 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00.

ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $107.55 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZipRecruiter, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIP. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ZipRecruiter by 11.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,229 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZipRecruiter by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of ZipRecruiter by 7.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,861 shares of the company's stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of ZipRecruiter by 20.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,838 shares of the company's stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of ZipRecruiter by 15.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on ZipRecruiter from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ZipRecruiter from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on ZipRecruiter in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a "sell (e+)" rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZipRecruiter

ZipRecruiter Company Profile

ZipRecruiter, Inc operates an online employment marketplace that connects job seekers and employers. Its platform provides various solutions, such as job posting, online interviews, job alerts, match scores, and application updates. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Further Reading

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