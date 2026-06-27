Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Director Sells $24,263.38 in Stock

Key Points Director sale: Phreesia director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,546 shares at an average price of $9.53, totaling $24,263.38. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Phreesia director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,546 shares at an average price of $9.53, totaling $24,263.38. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged trading plan. Recent earnings beat: The company recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.05, topping analyst expectations of $0.02, while revenue rose 12.9% year over year to $130.94 million. The results also came in slightly ahead of revenue estimates.

The company recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.05, topping analyst expectations of $0.02, while revenue rose 12.9% year over year to $130.94 million. The results also came in slightly ahead of revenue estimates. Mixed outlook and legal overhang: Analysts currently rate Phreesia a consensus Hold, with a target price of $16.65, while the stock has also been pressured by multiple investor alerts and a securities class action investigation.

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR - Get Free Report) Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,546 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $24,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,316 shares in the company, valued at $365,151.48. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Phreesia Stock Up 9.1%

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $615.94 million, a PE ratio of 66.43 and a beta of 0.91. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $32.76.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.08 million. Phreesia had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 1.85%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Phreesia this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts are still viewing Phreesia as a “Hold,” suggesting the stock’s long-term outlook is not being broadly written off by Wall Street. Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Analysts are still viewing Phreesia as a “Hold,” suggesting the stock’s long-term outlook is not being broadly written off by Wall Street. Neutral Sentiment: A director, Lisa Egbuonu-Davis, sold 2,546 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transaction. While insider sales can attract attention, the filing indicates it was scheduled in advance rather than a discretionary move. Director stock sale disclosure

A director, Lisa Egbuonu-Davis, sold 2,546 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transaction. While insider sales can attract attention, the filing indicates it was scheduled in advance rather than a discretionary move. Negative Sentiment: Phreesia is facing repeated investor alerts from law firms about a securities fraud class action, which may keep pressure on the stock until the deadline passes and more clarity emerges. Phreesia investigation alert

Phreesia is facing repeated investor alerts from law firms about a securities fraud class action, which may keep pressure on the stock until the deadline passes and more clarity emerges. Negative Sentiment: Several firms, including Rosen Law Firm, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, The Gross Law Firm, the Schall Law Firm, and DJS Law Group, are urging investors to participate in the class action before the July 13 deadline, reinforcing the legal risk narrative. Phreesia sued for securities law violations

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,704,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,177,000 after acquiring an additional 437,462 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 16.8% in the third quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,882,527 shares of the company's stock worth $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 557,265 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth $1,203,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at $4,173,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Phreesia by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 268,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 169,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Phreesia from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHR

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc (NYSE: PHR) is a provider of patient intake management solutions designed to streamline front-office workflows for healthcare organizations. The company's cloud-based platform digitizes patient registration, appointment scheduling, insurance verification, consent documentation and payment collection through touchscreen kiosks, tablets and mobile devices. By replacing paper forms and manual processes, Phreesia enhances data accuracy, reduces administrative burden and improves the patient experience.

Founded in 2000 by Chaim Indig and headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Phreesia offers a modular software suite that integrates with electronic medical record (EMR) and practice management systems.

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