Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO) Major Shareholder Sells 3,800 Shares

Key Points Major shareholder Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 3,800 Gloo shares on June 24 at an average price of $4.54, and has continued selling additional blocks of stock in the following days.

sold 3,800 Gloo shares on June 24 at an average price of $4.54, and has continued selling additional blocks of stock in the following days. Gloo’s shares were trading at $4.36 , near their 52-week low of $4.20 and below the 50-day moving average of $5.76, highlighting recent weakness in the stock price.

, near their 52-week low of $4.20 and below the 50-day moving average of $5.76, highlighting recent weakness in the stock price. The company recently reported a quarterly EPS loss of $0.22, missing analyst expectations, even as Wall Street’s consensus rating remains Hold with a price target of $16.00.

Gloo Holdings (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 3,800 shares of Gloo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $17,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,680,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,248,108. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Financial For Luthera Thrivent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 15,600 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $67,548.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 1,600 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $6,736.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 27,859 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $127,872.81.

On Monday, June 22nd, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 430 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $2,033.90.

On Thursday, June 18th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 6,711 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $31,541.70.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 6,600 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $31,284.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 4,400 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $20,768.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 24,500 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $118,090.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 11,100 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $50,949.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 12,400 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $57,040.00.

Gloo Price Performance

NASDAQ GLOO opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76. Gloo Holdings has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gloo Holdings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on GLOO shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Gloo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Gloo from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Gloo from a "sell (e-)" rating to a "sell (e)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GLOO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gloo by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gloo in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gloo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gloo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Gloo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

About Gloo

Gloo's mission is to build the leading vertical technology platform for the faith and flourishing ecosystem, which we believe is one of the largest, oldest and least-digitized ecosystems in the world. Our purpose is to shape technology as a force for good, so people can flourish and communities can thrive. This is grounded in our belief that relationships catalyze growth, and when technology is used to serve relationships, it transforms lives. The faith and flourishing ecosystem is vast and, we believe, a technologically underserved vertical that includes traditional Christian (primarily Protestant and Catholic) churches and a diverse network of ministries, nonprofits and service providers.

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