Insider Selling: Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) EVP Sells 75 Shares of Stock

Key Points BDX EVP Michael Feld sold 75 shares on June 26 at an average price of $152.80, for total proceeds of $11,460. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, and Feld still owns 21,009 shares.

on June 26 at an average price of $152.80, for total proceeds of $11,460. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, and Feld still owns 21,009 shares. Becton, Dickinson shares rose 3.1% in the session described, with the stock opening at $156.06. The company has a market cap of about $43 billion and a 1-year trading range of $127.59 to $187.35.

in the session described, with the stock opening at $156.06. The company has a market cap of about $43 billion and a 1-year trading range of $127.59 to $187.35. The company beat quarterly expectations with EPS of $2.90 versus $2.77 expected and revenue of $4.71 billion versus $4.67 billion expected. BDX also announced a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share, though its payout ratio is high at 106.33%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) EVP Michael Feld sold 75 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.80, for a total transaction of $11,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,175.20. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michael Feld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Michael Feld sold 75 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.35, for a total transaction of $11,051.25.

On Monday, April 27th, Michael Feld sold 74 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $11,243.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of BDX stock opened at $156.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.22. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $148.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.75. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $127.59 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's payout ratio is presently 106.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BDX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth $29,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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