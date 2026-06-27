Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Sells 375 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director Don Barton sold 375 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp on June 26 at an average price of $33.26, for a total of $12,472.50. The sale reduced his ownership by 1.22% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

of Oak Valley Bancorp on June 26 at an average price of $33.26, for a total of $12,472.50. The sale reduced his ownership by 1.22% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. OVLY traded higher by about 1.3% , opening at $33.68 on Friday, with the stock near its 50-day moving average of $33.68 and above its 200-day average of $32.50. The company has a market cap of about $283 million and a beta of 0.21.

, opening at $33.68 on Friday, with the stock near its 50-day moving average of $33.68 and above its 200-day average of $32.50. The company has a market cap of about $283 million and a beta of 0.21. Oak Valley Bancorp recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.64 on revenue of $20.78 million, with a net margin of 24.80% and return on equity of 11.99%. Analyst sentiment remains positive, with a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Oak Valley Bancorp (CA) (NASDAQ:OVLY - Get Free Report) Director Don Barton sold 375 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $12,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,009,441. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Don Barton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Don Barton sold 375 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $12,663.75.

Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $283.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.21. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $35.97.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVLY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 123.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 23.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oak Valley Bancorp has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on OVLY

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp is the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank, a California-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Lodi, California. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a full suite of banking services tailored to individuals, businesses, agricultural enterprises and nonprofit organizations. Its product portfolio includes checking and savings accounts, money market instruments, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, alongside digital banking tools such as mobile and online banking platforms.

On the lending side, Oak Valley Bancorp provides commercial real estate and construction loans, agricultural and farm real estate financing, equipment leases, SBA-initiated programs and lines of credit.

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