Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Nathan Blecharczyk Sells 2,113 Shares of Stock

Key Points Airbnb insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 88,366 shares on June 24 at an average price of $145.81, totaling about $12.9 million. The sale cut his direct holdings by 87.72% to 12,370 shares.

on June 24 at an average price of $145.81, totaling about $12.9 million. The sale cut his direct holdings by 87.72% to 12,370 shares. Blecharczyk also made several additional sales in recent weeks, including another 2,113 shares on June 25 and a large 60,136-share sale on May 8. Together, the filings show a steady reduction in his Airbnb stake.

Airbnb remains near its 52-week high, with the stock opening at $145.56 and trading close to its one-year peak of $147.58. Despite a recent earnings miss on EPS, analysts still view the stock favorably, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy.”

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $306,575.17. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,763.30. The trade was a 14.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 24th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 88,366 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $12,884,646.46.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,739 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total value of $359,904.60.

On Monday, May 11th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 627 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $91,335.09.

On Friday, May 8th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,136 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total transaction of $8,761,815.20.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 24,788 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.86, for a total transaction of $3,615,577.68.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 10,777 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.25, for a total value of $1,565,359.25.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $145.56 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.81 and a 1-year high of $147.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The stock's 50-day moving average is $137.36 and its 200-day moving average is $132.85.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. Airbnb's revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 price objective on Airbnb in a research note on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.96.

View Our Latest Report on Airbnb

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Harris Associates L P grew its position in Airbnb by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,694,408 shares of the company's stock worth $2,537,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,076,465 shares of the company's stock worth $1,368,338,000 after buying an additional 47,966 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,762,784 shares of the company's stock worth $917,845,000 after buying an additional 2,492,847 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,073,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $824,356,000 after acquiring an additional 216,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,146,272 shares of the company's stock valued at $698,452,000 after acquiring an additional 981,624 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].