Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Director Bethany Mayer Sells 686 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director Bethany Mayer sold 686 shares of Astera Labs on June 24 at an average price of $395.04, totaling about $271,000. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

of Astera Labs on June 24 at an average price of $395.04, totaling about $271,000. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . Astera Labs recently reported strong quarterly results , with earnings of $0.61 per share beating estimates and revenue rising 93.5% year over year to $308.36 million. The company also issued Q2 2026 EPS guidance of $0.68 to $0.70.

, with earnings of $0.61 per share beating estimates and revenue rising 93.5% year over year to $308.36 million. The company also issued of $0.68 to $0.70. Wall Street remains generally positive on the stock, with analysts assigning a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $254.75. Several firms have recently raised targets, though the stock is already trading well above those levels.

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) Director Bethany Mayer sold 686 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.04, for a total value of $270,997.44. Following the sale, the director owned 5,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,472. This trade represents a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Astera Labs stock opened at $391.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 3.95. The company's fifty day moving average price is $289.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.09. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.85 and a 1 year high of $440.99.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The business had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Astera Labs by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,827,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,300,344,000 after acquiring an additional 84,365 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 108.9% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,365,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $368,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,809 shares of the company's stock worth $515,684,000 after acquiring an additional 760,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,429,078 shares of the company's stock valued at $403,598,000 after buying an additional 104,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Astera Labs by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,934,688 shares of the company's stock valued at $321,855,000 after acquiring an additional 393,250 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $260.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $297.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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