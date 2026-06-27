Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) CFO William Mccamey Sells 10,000 Shares

Key Points Atlanticus CFO William Mccamey sold 10,000 shares on June 26 at an average price of $109.45, totaling about $1.09 million. After the sale, he still owned 137,410 shares, and the trade reduced his stake by 6.78%.

on June 26 at an average price of $109.45, totaling about $1.09 million. After the sale, he still owned 137,410 shares, and the trade reduced his stake by 6.78%. Atlanticus recently reported stronger-than-expected earnings , posting $2.23 EPS versus the $1.69 consensus estimate for the quarter. However, revenue came in below analyst expectations at $679.59 million.

, posting $2.23 EPS versus the $1.69 consensus estimate for the quarter. However, revenue came in below analyst expectations at $679.59 million. Analysts remain moderately positive on the stock, with an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $101.25. The shares have also been trading near their 52-week high, opening at $110.46 versus a high of $112.61.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC - Get Free Report) CFO William Mccamey sold 10,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,094,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 137,410 shares in the company, valued at $15,039,524.50. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Atlanticus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $110.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 2.14. The company's fifty day moving average is $84.81 and its 200 day moving average is $67.84. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.74 and a 52 week high of $112.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.54. Atlanticus had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $679.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Corporation will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Atlanticus

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATLC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 704,282 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $47,152,000 after purchasing an additional 249,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Atlanticus by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,772 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,159 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Atlanticus by 1,761.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,788 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 112,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Atlanticus by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,071 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $7,838,000 after buying an additional 10,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 112,147 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $7,508,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATLC shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Atlanticus from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Texas Capital raised Atlanticus to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Atlanticus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlanticus currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $101.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATLC

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation is a specialty financial services holding company that provides credit products and solutions to consumers across the United States. Through its subsidiaries, the company offers proprietary credit card programs, installment loan products and deposit accounts designed to serve customers who may have limited access to traditional credit. Atlanticus markets its offerings through a variety of channels, including direct‐to‐consumer online platforms, mail order, call centers and partnerships with retail and e-commerce businesses.

The company underwrites and services credit card portfolios under private-label and co-branded agreements, combining technology‐enabled underwriting with tailored customer service.

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