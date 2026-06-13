Big Digital Energy, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:BGDE) Director Purchases $14,080.00 in Stock

Key Points Director Rodger Davis bought 2,000 shares of Big Digital Energy stock at an average price of $7.04, for a total of $14,080 . After the purchase, he owned 2,000 shares.

bought 2,000 shares of Big Digital Energy stock at an average price of $7.04, for a total of . After the purchase, he owned 2,000 shares. The stock was up 2.9% and opened Friday at $7.40, with a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52.

and opened Friday at $7.40, with a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52. Big Digital Energy recently reported a weaker-than-expected quarter, posting EPS of ($12.11) versus the ($10.40) estimate and revenue of $3.23 million versus the $5.30 million forecast. Analysts currently have a consensus rating of Reduce.

Big Digital Energy, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:BGDE - Get Free Report) Director Rodger Davis acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $14,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,080. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Big Digital Energy, Inc. Common Stock Trading Up 2.9%

NASDAQ BGDE opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.52. Big Digital Energy, Inc. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 5.06.

Big Digital Energy, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:BGDE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($12.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.40) by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BGDE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Big Digital Energy, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Big Digital Energy, Inc. Common Stock from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Analysis on BGDE

Big Digital Energy, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company formed to identify, acquire and operate businesses in the digital infrastructure sector. Incorporated in Delaware, the company focuses on high-growth areas such as data centers, fiber-optic networks, wireless towers and other critical infrastructure that supports the global digital economy.

The company completed its initial public offering in July 2021, raising capital to pursue its business combination objectives.

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