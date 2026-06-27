Nadia Catherine Carlsten Sells 117,459 Shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Stock

Key Points Allbirds CEO Nadia Catherine Carlsten sold 117,459 shares on June 25 at an average price of $4.21, a transaction worth about $494,502. The sale reduced her holdings by 7.67%, and was made to cover tax withholding tied to equity award vesting.

sold 117,459 shares on June 25 at an average price of $4.21, a transaction worth about $494,502. The sale reduced her holdings by 7.67%, and was made to cover tax withholding tied to equity award vesting. Allbirds shares rose 3.0% and opened at $4.41, though the stock remains well below its 12-month high of $24.31. The company’s market cap is about $38.85 million, with recent earnings showing a loss of $2.37 per share on $22.32 million in revenue.

and opened at $4.41, though the stock remains well below its 12-month high of $24.31. The company’s market cap is about $38.85 million, with recent earnings showing a loss of $2.37 per share on $22.32 million in revenue. Wall Street sentiment remains cautious, with an average analyst rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.00. Institutional ownership is still significant, with hedge funds and other investors holding 44.07% of the company’s shares.

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD - Get Free Report) CEO Nadia Catherine Carlsten sold 117,459 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $494,502.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,414,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,956,813.20. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Allbirds Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $4.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.56. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Allbirds, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $24.31.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 53.36% and a negative return on equity of 173.54%. The company had revenue of $22.32 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allbirds

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allbirds by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allbirds by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 34,931 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its holdings in Allbirds by 36.2% in the first quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allbirds by 30.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,344 shares of the company's stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIRD. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Allbirds from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Allbirds from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $8.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Allbirds

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc is a sustainable lifestyle company specializing in environmentally friendly footwear and apparel. The company's core business centers on designing, manufacturing, and selling shoes that leverage natural and recycled materials to minimize ecological impact. Allbirds' product portfolio includes lifestyle sneakers, running shoes, and casual slip-ons, all engineered for comfort, durability, and low carbon footprint.

The company's signature offerings include the Wool Runner series, crafted from New Zealand merino wool, and the Tree line, which uses eucalyptus fiber.

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