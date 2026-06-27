Insider Selling: Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN) Insider Sells $880,000.00 in Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Billiontoone insider Shan Riku Sakakibara sold 8,000 shares at an average price of $110.00, totaling $880,000. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, and his direct holdings fell 3.7% to 208,000 shares.

Billiontoone insider Shan Riku Sakakibara sold 8,000 shares at an average price of $110.00, totaling $880,000. The sale was made under a pre-arranged plan, and his direct holdings fell 3.7% to 208,000 shares. Stock and business performance: Billiontoone shares were trading up 5.3% and opened at $118.17, with a market cap of $5.43 billion. The company recently posted strong quarterly results, including $0.34 EPS versus a $0.01 estimate and revenue growth of 83.8% year over year.

Billiontoone shares were trading up 5.3% and opened at $118.17, with a market cap of $5.43 billion. The company recently posted strong quarterly results, including versus a $0.01 estimate and revenue growth of 83.8% year over year. Wall Street view: Analysts remain broadly constructive on the stock, with six Buy ratings, three Hold ratings, and one Sell rating. The average target price is $125.29, and several firms recently raised or adjusted their price targets.

Billiontoone, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLLN - Get Free Report) insider Shan Riku Sakakibara sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 208,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,880,000. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Shan Riku Sakakibara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Shan Riku Sakakibara sold 8,000 shares of Billiontoone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $785,760.00.

Billiontoone Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Billiontoone stock opened at $118.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.85. Billiontoone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.96 and a 12-month high of $138.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $95.81 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Billiontoone, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Billiontoone

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Billiontoone during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Billiontoone during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Billiontoone in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P acquired a new stake in shares of Billiontoone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Billiontoone in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLLN shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Billiontoone from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Billiontoone from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Billiontoone from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Billiontoone from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Billiontoone from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $125.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLLN

About Billiontoone

BillionToOne (NASDAQ: BLLN) is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes high-precision genetic testing solutions based on single-molecule counting technology. The company’s platform is designed to detect and quantify rare genetic variants and chromosomal abnormalities from cell-free DNA, with a primary focus on applications in prenatal screening and other clinical genetic tests where sensitivity and specificity at very low allele fractions are critical.

BillionToOne’s offerings center on assay development and clinical testing workflows that enable non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and targeted molecular diagnostics.

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