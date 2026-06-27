Insider Buying: Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Insider Buys $82,650.00 in Stock

Key Points Insider Junhua Wu bought 29,000 shares of Baozun stock for about $82,650 at an average price of $2.85 per share, increasing their direct holdings to 253,770 shares.

of Baozun stock for about at an average price of per share, increasing their direct holdings to 253,770 shares. This purchase continues a string of recent insider buying , with Wu repeatedly adding shares throughout March, April, and June at prices mostly between $2.40 and $2.84.

, with Wu repeatedly adding shares throughout March, April, and June at prices mostly between $2.40 and $2.84. Baozun shares traded near $2.77 and the company remains lightly favored by analysts, with a consensus rating of "Reduce" despite one recent upgrade to buy.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN - Get Free Report) insider Junhua Wu purchased 29,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $82,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 253,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $723,244.50. The trade was a 12.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Junhua Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Junhua Wu acquired 18,500 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $52,540.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Junhua Wu bought 18,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $48,420.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Junhua Wu bought 20,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Junhua Wu bought 19,500 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $49,920.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Junhua Wu purchased 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Junhua Wu acquired 11,084 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $27,599.16.

On Friday, April 10th, Junhua Wu bought 5,372 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $12,892.80.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Junhua Wu bought 30,886 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $78,450.44.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Junhua Wu purchased 30,000 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $74,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Junhua Wu purchased 14,000 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00.

Baozun Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.51. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. Baozun Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.88.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter. Baozun had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.80%.The company had revenue of $345.35 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BZUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Baozun from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Baozun in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Baozun presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Analysis on BZUN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Baozun by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,238 shares of the technology company's stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 593,669 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 18,067 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 579.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,052 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 122,865 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc is a leading pure-play e-commerce solutions provider based in Shanghai, China. The company specializes in helping global and domestic brands establish and manage their online stores across major Chinese platforms, including Tmall, JD.com, and WeChat. By offering a one-stop service model, Baozun enables brand owners to outsource the complexities of digital retail operations and focus on product development and customer engagement.

The company's suite of services encompasses store design and setup, digital marketing and promotion, technology integration, order fulfillment, warehousing and logistics, customer care, and data analytics.

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