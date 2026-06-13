Insider Selling: CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Insider Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Key Points CryoPort insider Edward Zecchini sold 33,600 shares on June 11 at an average price of $14.47, totaling about $486,192. After the sale, he still held 109,719 shares, a 23.44% reduction in his position.

on June 11 at an average price of $14.47, totaling about $486,192. After the sale, he still held 109,719 shares, a 23.44% reduction in his position. CryoPort recently reported a smaller-than-expected loss for the quarter, posting EPS of -$0.23 versus estimates of -$0.20, while revenue came in above expectations at $47.8 million.

for the quarter, posting EPS of -$0.23 versus estimates of -$0.20, while revenue came in above expectations at $47.8 million. Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with eight Buy ratings and two Holds, giving the stock a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average target price of $15.11.

CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX - Get Free Report) insider Edward Zecchini sold 1,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $21,322.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 109,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,020.37. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CryoPort Price Performance

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. CryoPort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $16.73. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33. The company has a market cap of $736.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.90.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 41.57%.The business had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $44.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CryoPort, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on CryoPort from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded CryoPort from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.50 target price on CryoPort in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded CryoPort from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CryoPort from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $15.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CryoPort

Institutional Trading of CryoPort

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in CryoPort by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 90,363 shares during the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new stake in CryoPort during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,756,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CryoPort during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,996,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CryoPort during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in CryoPort during the 3rd quarter valued at about $652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company's stock.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc (NASDAQ: CYRX) is a global provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions for the life sciences industry. The company specializes in cryogenic shipping for critical biological materials, supporting the development, clinical testing and commercialization of cell and gene therapies, biologics, vaccines and reproductive medicine. By offering end-to-end supply chain management, CryoPort helps ensure the integrity and viability of temperature-sensitive products from point of origin to destination.

CryoPort's product portfolio includes proprietary cryogenic dry shippers, advanced active and passive thermal packaging, and real-time data monitoring platforms.

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