Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) CEO Sells $6,067,280.00 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC - Get Free Report) CEO John Kao sold 298,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $6,067,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,386,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,234,555.76. This trade represents a 17.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.40. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $23.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 219.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Alignment Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 0.47%.The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business's revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Alignment Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Alignment Healthcare from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALHC

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare's approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

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