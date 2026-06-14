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Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Insider Tavis Aaron Carlson Sells 20,000 Shares

June 14, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider sale: Peyto Exploration & Development insider Tavis Aaron Carlson sold 20,000 shares on June 10 at an average price of C$25.24, worth about C$504,800. His holding fell by 24.32% to 62,247 shares.
  • Stock and valuation: PEY was down 0.1% and opened at C$25.26, with a market cap of C$5.17 billion and a 52-week range of C$17.92 to C$29.22. The stock trades at a P/E of 10.94.
  • Analyst view: Brokerages remain mixed, but the consensus rating is Moderate Buy with a consensus target price of C$26.08. Recent updates included a target raise from RBC and Desjardins, while TD Securities downgraded the stock to Hold.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY - Get Free Report) insider Tavis Aaron Carlson sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.24, for a total value of C$504,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 62,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$1,571,114.28. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their position.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 0.1%

TSE PEY opened at C$25.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.53. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.62.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$426.40 million during the quarter. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 40.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades


A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEY. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Desjardins upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Peyto Exploration & Development from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a C$25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$26.08.

View Our Latest Report on PEY

About Peyto Exploration & Development

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

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