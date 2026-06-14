Jeffrey Ronald Gannon Sells 1,225 Shares of K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Jeffrey Ronald Gannon sold 1,225 shares of K-Bro Linen on June 10 at an average price of C$42.00, totaling C$51,450. After the sale, he still held 15,407 shares.

Jeffrey Ronald Gannon sold 1,225 shares of K-Bro Linen on June 10 at an average price of C$42.00, totaling C$51,450. After the sale, he still held 15,407 shares. Stock and financial snapshot: K-Bro Linen opened at C$43.19, near its 52-week high of C$43.87, and has a market cap of about C$557 million. The company recently reported quarterly EPS of C$0.36 on revenue of C$139.11 million.

K-Bro Linen opened at C$43.19, near its 52-week high of C$43.87, and has a market cap of about C$557 million. The company recently reported quarterly EPS of C$0.36 on revenue of C$139.11 million. Analyst outlook: Wall Street sentiment remains positive, with three analysts rating the stock a Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.00. TD recently raised its target to C$52.00 and National Bank Financial set a C$51.00 target.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL - Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Ronald Gannon sold 1,225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total value of C$51,450.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,407 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$647,094. The trade was a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

TSE:KBL opened at C$43.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.54. The company has a market cap of C$557.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. K-Bro Linen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$33.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.87.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$139.11 million during the quarter. K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 2.3389262 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD upped their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial set a C$51.00 price target on K-Bro Linen and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, K-Bro Linen presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KBL

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc is a healthcare and hospitality laundry and linen processor in Canada. It operates in major cities across Canada, and has two distribution centers, providing management services and laundry processing of hospitality, healthcare, and specialty linens. The company provides vital products and services that help people heal, travel, live, and play. It helps hospitals and extended care centers care for the young, old, and vulnerable in environmentally responsible ways. It operates through two divisions, which are the Canadian division and the United Kingdom division.

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