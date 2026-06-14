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James Takashi Hinatsu Sells 28,000 Shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Stock

June 14, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Next Hydrogen Solutions insider James Takashi Hinatsu sold 28,000 shares on Monday, June 8, at an average price of C$0.55, bringing in C$15,400. After the sale, he still held 85,250 shares, a 24.72% decrease in ownership.
  • Hinatsu has been selling shares repeatedly in recent weeks, including 2,500 shares on May 26, 16,500 shares on May 27, and 50,000 shares on April 2, all at C$0.55 per share.
  • Next Hydrogen Solutions shares were trading at C$0.55, near their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, with a market cap of C$38.12 million and a 1-year range of C$0.43 to C$0.98.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH - Get Free Report) insider James Takashi Hinatsu sold 28,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total value of C$15,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 85,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,887.50. This trade represents a 24.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

James Takashi Hinatsu also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 26th, James Takashi Hinatsu sold 2,500 shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total value of C$1,375.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 27th, James Takashi Hinatsu sold 16,500 shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total value of C$9,075.00.
  • On Thursday, April 2nd, James Takashi Hinatsu sold 50,000 shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total value of C$27,500.00.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Stock Performance

NXH stock opened at C$0.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$38.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -3.70. Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.43 and a 1 year high of C$0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock's fifty day moving average price is C$0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.57.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)


Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc develops and produces water electrolyzers to work with intermittent renewable energy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

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