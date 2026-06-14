Daniella Elena Dimitrov Buys 7,000 Shares of Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Daniella Elena Dimitrov purchased 7,000 shares of Equinox Gold at C$14.40 each, a transaction worth C$100,800. After the buy, her stake rose to 109,199 shares, a 6.85% increase in ownership.

Daniella Elena Dimitrov purchased 7,000 shares of Equinox Gold at C$14.40 each, a transaction worth C$100,800. After the buy, her stake rose to 109,199 shares, a 6.85% increase in ownership. Stock and financial snapshot: Equinox Gold opened at C$14.74, with a market cap of C$11.63 billion and a beta of 2.96. The stock is trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while the company reported C$0.39 EPS and C$1.20 billion in quarterly revenue.

Equinox Gold opened at C$14.74, with a market cap of C$11.63 billion and a beta of 2.96. The stock is trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while the company reported C$0.39 EPS and C$1.20 billion in quarterly revenue. Analyst sentiment: Research coverage remains positive, with six analysts rating the stock a Buy and an average price target of C$25.86. Recent rating actions included upgrades from National Bank Financial and CIBC, both with higher price targets.

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX - Get Free Report) insider Daniella Elena Dimitrov acquired 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.40 per share, with a total value of C$100,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 109,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$1,572,465.60. This trade represents a 6.85% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$14.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$7.71 and a 12 month high of C$25.87.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 1.3865979 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Equinox Gold's payout ratio is 1.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised shares of Equinox Gold from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$26.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$25.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp is a Canadian-based gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development and production of gold assets across the Americas. The company focuses on operating and advancing assets that can deliver sustainable gold production through modern mining methods and responsible environmental practices.

Equinox Gold’s operating portfolio includes the Los Filos mine in Mexico, the Mesquite and Castle Mountain mines in California, and the Aurizona mine in Brazil. These assets employ a combination of heap‐leach and carbon‐in‐leach processing techniques to produce gold doré, while ongoing exploration programs seek to expand mineral reserves and extend mine life at each site.

Since its formation, Equinox Gold has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic project development, building a pipeline of development‐stage and advanced exploration properties across North and South America.

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