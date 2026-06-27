Andy Fang Sells 5,000 Shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

Key Points DoorDash director Andy Fang sold 5,000 shares on June 24 at an average price of $180, totaling about $900,000. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan , which typically lessens concern about insider intent.

on June 24 at an average price of $180, totaling about $900,000. The sale was made under a pre-arranged , which typically lessens concern about insider intent. DoorDash shares were up 3.7% and opened Friday at $183.42, while the company’s market cap stood at about $79.9 billion. The stock has traded between a 52-week low of $143.30 and a high of $285.50.

and opened Friday at $183.42, while the company’s market cap stood at about $79.9 billion. The stock has traded between a 52-week low of $143.30 and a high of $285.50. The company’s latest earnings beat expectations on EPS but missed on revenue, with revenue up 33.1% year over year. Analysts remain mostly constructive, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $256.11.

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) Director Andy Fang sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

DoorDash Stock Up 3.7%

DASH opened at $183.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a PE ratio of 87.34 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.30 and a 52 week high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.29%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,765 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,449,266 shares of the company's stock worth $517,907,000 after buying an additional 536,080 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $1,314,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 40.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,762,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,159,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,954 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $280.00 target price on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on DoorDash from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on DoorDash from $224.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $350.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on DASH

DoorDash News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Positive Sentiment: DoorDash and Urban Outfitters expanded their partnership with a graduation-themed campaign, reinforcing DoorDash’s growing role in consumer promotions and brand partnerships. Urban Outfitters and DoorDash Celebrate the Class of 2030

DoorDash and Urban Outfitters expanded their partnership with a graduation-themed campaign, reinforcing DoorDash’s growing role in consumer promotions and brand partnerships. Positive Sentiment: Precisely launched a new commercial property imagery offering powered by DoorDash Tasks, indicating DoorDash’s delivery network is finding additional enterprise use cases beyond food delivery. Precisely Launches Ground Level Images Enabled by DoorDash Tasks

Precisely launched a new commercial property imagery offering powered by DoorDash Tasks, indicating DoorDash’s delivery network is finding additional enterprise use cases beyond food delivery. Neutral Sentiment: Director Andy Fang sold 5,000 shares worth about $900,000, but the transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which typically reduces concern about the timing of insider selling.

Director Andy Fang sold 5,000 shares worth about $900,000, but the transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which typically reduces concern about the timing of insider selling. Negative Sentiment: Several news stories highlighted safety, delivery, and scam-related incidents involving DoorDash orders or drivers, which may add a small amount of reputational pressure even if they are isolated events. The DoorDash Order Was A Setup

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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