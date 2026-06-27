Matthew Wiley Sells 2,867 Shares of Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX) Stock

Key Points CEO Robert Barrow sold 29,208 shares on June 25 at an average price of $45.03, totaling about $1.32 million. After the sale, he still held roughly 1.10 million shares, and the transaction reduced his position by 2.59%.

on June 25 at an average price of $45.03, totaling about $1.32 million. After the sale, he still held roughly 1.10 million shares, and the transaction reduced his position by 2.59%. Definium’s stock has surged near its 52-week high , opening at $44.95 after a 0.4% gain, with a 1-year high of $47.01. The company now has a market cap of about $4.48 billion, but it remains unprofitable with a recent quarterly EPS miss.

, opening at $44.95 after a 0.4% gain, with a 1-year high of $47.01. The company now has a market cap of about $4.48 billion, but it remains unprofitable with a recent quarterly EPS miss. Recent clinical progress and financing have boosted sentiment, including positive Phase III depression data and an upsized public offering that raised $805 million. Analysts remain generally bullish, with a consensus rating of “Buy” and several firms raising price targets.

Definium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFTX - Get Free Report) insider Matthew Wiley sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $129,101.01. Following the sale, the insider owned 174,633 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,863,723.99. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Definium Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:DFTX opened at $44.95 on Friday. Definium Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The business's 50-day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 2.37.

Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.23). Equities research analysts predict that Definium Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Definium Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Definium Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Definium said its Phase III depression program delivered positive results, a key catalyst that can support optimism about eventual approval and commercialization. Definium raises $805 million after positive Phase III depression data

Definium said its Phase III depression program delivered positive results, a key catalyst that can support optimism about eventual approval and commercialization. Positive Sentiment: The company closed an upsized public offering, raising $805 million, which strengthens its balance sheet and reduces near-term financing risk. Definium Therapeutics Announces Closing of $805 Million Upsized Public Offering

The company closed an upsized public offering, raising $805 million, which strengthens its balance sheet and reduces near-term financing risk. Neutral Sentiment: Several insiders, including the CEO and CFO, sold shares at $45.03. Insider selling can sometimes pressure sentiment, but the transactions were relatively small compared with their remaining holdings. CEO insider filing

Several insiders, including the CEO and CFO, sold shares at $45.03. Insider selling can sometimes pressure sentiment, but the transactions were relatively small compared with their remaining holdings. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and analyst writeups also pointed to the stock’s sharp move higher after the Phase III news, reinforcing the view that investors are reacting to the clinical-data catalyst. Why Definium Therapeutics, Inc.’s (DFTX) Stock Is Up 15.35%

Market commentary and analyst writeups also pointed to the stock’s sharp move higher after the Phase III news, reinforcing the view that investors are reacting to the clinical-data catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling from multiple executives may temper enthusiasm, as some investors could interpret it as a sign management views the stock as fully valued near recent highs.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definium Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Definium Therapeutics by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 56.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Definium Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Definium Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Definium Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $126,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer set a $60.00 target price on Definium Therapeutics and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partners set a $52.00 price target on Definium Therapeutics and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Definium Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $60.00 target price on Definium Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Definium Therapeutics has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $47.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Definium Therapeutics

About Definium Therapeutics

Definium Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM120, which is in phase 3 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and DT402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc and changed its name to Definium Therapeutics, Inc in January 2026.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].