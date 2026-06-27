Insider Buying: DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Major Shareholder Acquires $51,386.50 in Stock

Key Points Mink Brook Asset Management , DLH’s major shareholder, has been активно buying shares, including 9,343 shares at $5.50 on June 25 and 15,280 shares at $5.28 on June 26. The recent purchases lifted its direct stake to more than 2.1 million shares.

, DLH’s major shareholder, has been активно buying shares, including 9,343 shares at $5.50 on June 25 and 15,280 shares at $5.28 on June 26. The recent purchases lifted its direct stake to more than 2.1 million shares. DLH also won a multiple-award U.S. Navy IDIQ contract for logistics IT services, with a five-year base period and a potential ceiling of up to $250 million across all awardees. The deal could expand the company’s revenue pipeline and support its defense IT business.

for logistics IT services, with a five-year base period and a potential ceiling of up to $250 million across all awardees. The deal could expand the company’s revenue pipeline and support its defense IT business. Despite the insider buying and contract win, DLH’s fundamentals remain weak: its latest quarterly EPS missed estimates, revenue growth is still challenged, and Wall Street’s consensus rating remains “Reduce.”

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 9,343 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $51,386.50. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 2,101,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,557,001.50. This trade represents a 0.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mink Brook Asset Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 15,280 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $80,678.40.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 3,739 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $20,564.50.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 110 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $605.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 624 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,432.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 6,460 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,530.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 2,733 shares of DLH stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $15,031.50.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 3,859 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $21,224.50.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 71 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $390.50.

On Monday, June 8th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 49 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $269.50.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 7,494 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $41,217.00.

DLH Trading Down 3.7%

DLHC stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $76.71 million, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.45. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $8.10.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). DLH had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $59.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DLH Holdings Corp. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key DLH News

Here are the key news stories impacting DLH this week:

Positive Sentiment: DLH announced it won a multiple-award IDIQ contract to provide logistics information technology services for the U.S. Navy, with a five-year base period and a ceiling of up to $250 million across all awardees. The award expands DLH’s potential revenue pipeline and strengthens its position in defense IT and modernization work. DLH Contract Award Opens New Growth Channels with U.S Navy

DLH announced it won a multiple-award IDIQ contract to provide logistics information technology services for the U.S. Navy, with a five-year base period and a ceiling of up to $250 million across all awardees. The award expands DLH’s potential revenue pipeline and strengthens its position in defense IT and modernization work. Positive Sentiment: Major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management increased its stake again, buying shares on June 25 and June 26 at around $5.28 to $5.50 per share. Repeated insider accumulation can signal confidence in DLH’s prospects and may help support sentiment. SEC Form 4 filing

Major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management increased its stake again, buying shares on June 25 and June 26 at around $5.28 to $5.50 per share. Repeated insider accumulation can signal confidence in DLH’s prospects and may help support sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Recent short-interest data showed no reported short interest as of June 25, so there is no clear bearish positioning signal from that update.

Recent short-interest data showed no reported short interest as of June 25, so there is no clear bearish positioning signal from that update. Negative Sentiment: DLH’s broader fundamentals remain weak: its latest earnings missed EPS estimates, revenue is down year over year, and analysts still rate the stock around “Reduce.” Those factors may limit upside even after the Navy contract news.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLHC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of DLH in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of DLH from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DLH has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Analysis on DLHC

Institutional Trading of DLH

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DLH by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,847 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 59,498 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLH by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,802 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,310,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DLH by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,618 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DLH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in DLH during the first quarter valued at approximately $786,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) is a provider of mission-driven professional services primarily to federal government agencies and select commercial clients. The company designs and delivers tailored solutions across a range of critical mission areas, including program and project management, consulting, technical assistance, and administrative support. Through its Healthcare Solutions offerings, DLH also specializes in supporting clinical and allied health staffing needs for federal health agencies and health systems.

Operating under its Federal Solutions segment, DLH partners with agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

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