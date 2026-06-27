Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares

Key Points Alpha Tau Medical CFO Raphi Levy sold 20,000 shares on June 25 at an average price of $11.00, totaling $220,000. The sale reduced his ownership by about 15.36%, and it was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.

on June 25 at an average price of $11.00, totaling $220,000. The sale reduced his ownership by about 15.36%, and it was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Levy has also sold shares earlier in the month , including 17,500 shares on June 23 and 32,500 shares on June 3, signaling a pattern of insider selling.

, including 17,500 shares on June 23 and 32,500 shares on June 3, signaling a pattern of insider selling. The company recently missed quarterly earnings expectations, reporting EPS of -$0.26 versus the -$0.13 consensus. Despite mixed analyst views, the stock has risen near its 52-week high of $11.62.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS - Get Free Report) CFO Raphi Levy sold 20,000 shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,211,980. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Raphi Levy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Raphi Levy sold 17,500 shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $167,125.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Raphi Levy sold 32,500 shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $351,975.00.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ DRTS opened at $10.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $982.79 million, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 7.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $11.62.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRTS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alpha Tau Medical from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Monday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Alpha Tau Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha Tau Medical presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alpha Tau Medical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRTS. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Tau Medical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 125,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,815 shares of the company's stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 70,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a medical technology company headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, focused on developing targeted alpha-radiation therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's core innovation, known as Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy (DaRT), employs short-lived radioactive isotopes to deliver high-energy alpha particles directly within or adjacent to tumor tissues. By harnessing the potent cytotoxic effects of alpha radiation, Alpha Tau Medical aims to offer a novel approach to brachytherapy that can potentially overcome radioresistance and spare surrounding healthy tissue.

The company's lead product, Alpha DaRT, is currently being evaluated in clinical studies for a range of indications including recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancers, skin cancers, and other solid tumors.

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