Insider Selling: Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) CFO Sells 2,362 Shares

Key Points Director Jason Rhodes sold 95,900 shares of Dyne Therapeutics at an average price of $21.02, generating about $2.02 million in proceeds. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

of Dyne Therapeutics at an average price of $21.02, generating about in proceeds. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . After the transaction, Rhodes still owned 1,086,063 shares valued at roughly $22.8 million , representing an 8.11% reduction in his position.

valued at roughly , representing an in his position. Dyne Therapeutics recently reported quarterly EPS of ($0.73), beating expectations, while analysts maintain a Moderate Buy consensus with an average target price of $34.17.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) CFO Erick Lucera sold 2,362 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $48,113.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,238.31. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Erick Lucera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Erick Lucera sold 1,448 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $26,585.28.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 19.92, a current ratio of 19.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The business's 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 523.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,540,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $343,085,000 after acquiring an additional 14,727,667 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $93,926,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $30,378,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 543.7% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,478,944 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,048,000 after buying an additional 2,938,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 572.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,013,377 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,119,000 after buying an additional 2,565,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DYN. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Dyne Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dyne Therapeutics

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company's proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne's lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

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