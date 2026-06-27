Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) CFO Minchung Kgil Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Figure Technology Solutions CFO Minchung Kgil sold 4,000 shares on June 24 at an average price of $27.64, for total proceeds of $110,560. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on June 24 at an average price of $27.64, for total proceeds of $110,560. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . After the transaction, Kgil still held 503,651 shares worth about $13.9 million, representing a 0.79% decrease in ownership. The article also notes prior sales by Kgil in June and April.

worth about $13.9 million, representing a in ownership. The article also notes prior sales by Kgil in June and April. FIGR shares traded around $26.86 and were down slightly, with the stock sitting near its 12-month low of $25.01 versus a high of $78.00. The company recently beat quarterly EPS estimates, while analysts maintain a Moderate Buy consensus with a $53.62 average price target.

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR - Get Free Report) CFO Minchung Kgil sold 4,000 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $110,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 503,651 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,920,913.64. The trade was a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Minchung Kgil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Minchung Kgil sold 9,117 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $274,057.02.

On Friday, April 24th, Minchung Kgil sold 8,000 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $258,000.00.

Figure Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.2%

Figure Technology Solutions stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 46.31. Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The firm's fifty day moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average is $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $166.84 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Figure Technology Solutions from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Figure Technology Solutions from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Figure Technology Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Figure Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Figure Technology Solutions

Institutional Trading of Figure Technology Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orland Properties Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $319,187,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $91,751,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $76,989,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $67,386,000. Finally, Pantera Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,114,000.

Figure Technology Solutions Company Profile

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure's proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity. Using our technology, we continue to develop dynamic, vertically-integrated marketplaces across the approximately $2 trillion consumer credit market and the rapidly growing approximately $4 trillion cryptocurrency and digital asset market.

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