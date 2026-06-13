Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Sells $85,170.00 in Stock

Key Points Director sale: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp director Andrew Briggs sold 3,000 shares on June 12 at an average price of $28.39, totaling $85,170. After the sale, he still owned 186,550 shares.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp director Andrew Briggs sold 3,000 shares on June 12 at an average price of $28.39, totaling $85,170. After the sale, he still owned 186,550 shares. Stock and fundamentals: Shares rose 1.6% to open at $28.80, near the 12-month high of $29.83. The stock has a market cap of about $396.6 million and trades at a P/E ratio of 11.03.

Shares rose 1.6% to open at $28.80, near the 12-month high of $29.83. The stock has a market cap of about $396.6 million and trades at a P/E ratio of 11.03. Earnings, dividend, and outlook: The company recently beat quarterly EPS expectations, reporting $0.70 versus $0.68 expected, and paid a $0.23 quarterly dividend for a 3.2% annual yield. Analysts currently have a consensus Hold rating with an average price target of $28.50.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO - Get Free Report) Director Andrew Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $85,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 186,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,296,154.50. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 1.6%

FMAO stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.82. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $29.83. The firm's 50-day moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.54 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMAO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.50 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $28.50 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 682,608 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $17,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1,659.8% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,064 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 457,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Align Financial LLC purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,844,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,917 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company's stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) is the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California, a community-focused institution headquartered in Los Banos, California. The bank traces its roots to 1916 and has grown to serve individuals, businesses and agricultural enterprises throughout the western San Joaquin Valley. Operating with a commitment to local decision-making, the company emphasizes personalized service and close ties to the communities in which it operates.

Through its banking subsidiary, Farmers & Merchants offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, online and mobile banking platforms, and merchant services.

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