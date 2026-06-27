Andrew Briggs Sells 3,000 Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Stock

Key Points Director Andrew Briggs sold 3,000 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp at an average price of $29.62, totaling $88,860. After the sale, he still held 159,550 shares, a 1.85% reduction in his position.

of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp at an average price of $29.62, totaling $88,860. After the sale, he still held 159,550 shares, a 1.85% reduction in his position. The company’s latest quarterly results topped EPS estimates , reporting $0.70 per share versus the $0.68 consensus, though revenue of $32.44 million came in slightly below expectations.

, reporting $0.70 per share versus the $0.68 consensus, though revenue of $32.44 million came in slightly below expectations. Wall Street remains cautious on FMAO, with an average analyst rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25, even after a recent Weiss Ratings upgrade.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO - Get Free Report) Director Andrew Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $88,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 159,550 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,871. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.82. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.75.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.54 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,319,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,246 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Rhino Investment Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $1,765,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 38,041 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FMAO shares. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.50 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $28.50) on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $30.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FMAO

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) is the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California, a community-focused institution headquartered in Los Banos, California. The bank traces its roots to 1916 and has grown to serve individuals, businesses and agricultural enterprises throughout the western San Joaquin Valley. Operating with a commitment to local decision-making, the company emphasizes personalized service and close ties to the communities in which it operates.

Through its banking subsidiary, Farmers & Merchants offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, online and mobile banking platforms, and merchant services.

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