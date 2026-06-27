Insider Buying: Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:FTH) CFO Purchases 6,250 Shares

Key Points Sensei Biotherapeutics CFO Brian Stephenson purchased 9,391 shares on June 24 at an average price of $26.13, a transaction worth about $245,387. Following the purchase, his stake rose to 26,804 shares, a 53.93% increase .

purchased 9,391 shares on June 24 at an average price of $26.13, a transaction worth about $245,387. Following the purchase, his stake rose to 26,804 shares, a . The stock was down 7.3% in Friday trading and opened at $22.87. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a market cap of about $30.69 million and a 52-week range of $6.32 to $36.76.

in Friday trading and opened at $22.87. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a market cap of about $30.69 million and a 52-week range of $6.32 to $36.76. Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans positive, with multiple firms issuing Buy/Strong Buy ratings and an average price target of $58.50. However, Weiss Ratings assigned a Sell (D-) rating, showing some caution around the stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTH - Get Free Report) CFO Brian Stephenson acquired 6,250 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $155,937.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,054 shares in the company, valued at $824,697.30. The trade was a 23.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Down 7.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:FTH opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.25. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $36.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Sensei Biotherapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a "sell (d-)" rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensei Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTH

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation immunotherapies for cancer. The company applies its proprietary ImmunoPhage platform to create conditionally active biologics designed to stimulate the immune system in the tumor microenvironment while limiting activity in healthy tissue.

Its product pipeline has included experimental therapies such as solnerstotug (formerly SNS-101), a checkpoint inhibitor targeting VISTA, and additional oncology candidates in earlier stages of development.

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