GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Insider Michael James Hogan Sells 2,800 Shares

Key Points GlobalFoundries insider Michael James Hogan sold 2,800 shares on June 24 at an average price of $83.53, totaling about $233,884. The sale, made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reduced his ownership by 42.78%.

on June 24 at an average price of $83.53, totaling about $233,884. The sale, made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reduced his ownership by 42.78%. The stock has been active and recently traded near its 52-week high , opening at $79.91 versus a 12-month range of $31.51 to $92.55. GlobalFoundries also has a market cap of about $43.85 billion and a consensus analyst rating of “Hold.”

, opening at $79.91 versus a 12-month range of $31.51 to $92.55. GlobalFoundries also has a market cap of about $43.85 billion and a consensus analyst rating of “Hold.” GlobalFoundries beat earnings expectations in its latest quarter, reporting EPS of $0.40 versus the $0.35 estimate, while revenue came in at $1.63 billion. The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, payable July 14.

GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) insider Michael James Hogan sold 2,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $233,884.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,819.85. This represents a 42.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michael James Hogan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Michael James Hogan sold 2,800 shares of GlobalFoundries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $210,476.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Michael James Hogan sold 2,800 shares of GlobalFoundries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $232,064.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Michael James Hogan sold 500 shares of GlobalFoundries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Michael James Hogan sold 2,300 shares of GlobalFoundries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $139,587.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Michael James Hogan sold 500 shares of GlobalFoundries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Michael James Hogan sold 1,800 shares of GlobalFoundries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $86,958.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Michael James Hogan sold 1,800 shares of GlobalFoundries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $81,072.00.

GlobalFoundries Stock Down 7.2%

Shares of GFS opened at $79.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.10. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.77. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $92.55.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. GlobalFoundries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 11.40%.The company's revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. GlobalFoundries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GlobalFoundries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. GlobalFoundries's payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 39.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in GlobalFoundries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 77,458 shares of the company's stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 875,361 shares of the company's stock worth $38,936,000 after purchasing an additional 450,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the 1st quarter worth about $1,108,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on GlobalFoundries from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $73.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries, Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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