Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) President Nir Debbi Sells 8,332 Shares of Stock

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) President Nir Debbi sold 8,332 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $298,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 4,534,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $162,423,963.18. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nir Debbi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Nir Debbi sold 5,180 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $179,538.80.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Nir Debbi sold 6,890 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $234,397.80.

On Monday, June 15th, Nir Debbi sold 4,166 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $135,270.02.

On Monday, June 1st, Nir Debbi sold 9,233 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $311,152.10.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Nir Debbi sold 449 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $14,965.17.

On Thursday, May 21st, Nir Debbi sold 1,863 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $56,355.75.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Nir Debbi sold 2,303 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $69,113.03.

On Monday, May 4th, Nir Debbi sold 4,166 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,686.62.

On Monday, April 20th, Nir Debbi sold 8 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $273.28.

On Friday, April 17th, Nir Debbi sold 7,191 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $249,311.97.

Global-e Online Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 1.06. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.01. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $41.94.

Key Headlines Impacting Global-e Online

Here are the key news stories impacting Global-e Online this week:

Negative Sentiment: CEO Amir Schlachet sold 24,999 shares for about $927,213, adding to earlier July and June sales by the CEO and other insiders. Repeated insider selling can make investors cautious about near-term upside. Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) CEO Sells $927,212.91 in Stock

CEO Amir Schlachet sold 24,999 shares for about $927,213, adding to earlier July and June sales by the CEO and other insiders. Repeated insider selling can make investors cautious about near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: COO Shahar Tamari also sold 24,999 shares for about $920,213, reinforcing the same insider-selling trend. While the sale was a small percentage of his stake, it may still be read as a modest negative signal by traders. Insider Selling: Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) COO Sells 24,999 Shares

COO Shahar Tamari also sold 24,999 shares for about $920,213, reinforcing the same insider-selling trend. While the sale was a small percentage of his stake, it may still be read as a modest negative signal by traders. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the insider activity, Global-e Online remains above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and Wall Street still shows a “Moderate Buy” consensus with a target above the current trading range, which can help limit downside concerns.

Institutional Trading of Global-e Online

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Global-e Online by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,286 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 54,654 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 67.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,428,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLBE shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Global-e Online from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Global-e Online from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Global-e Online to an "accumulate" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global-e Online

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

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