InsiderTrades.com logo

Larry Swets, Jr. Purchases 15,000 Shares of Greenland Energy (NASDAQ:GLND) Stock

June 27, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Director Larry Swets, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of Greenland Energy at $2.56 each, spending $38,400 and lifting his direct stake to 585,000 shares.
  • The purchase represented a 2.63% increase in Swets’ ownership and was disclosed in an SEC filing.
  • Greenland Energy shares were down 2.6% to $2.48, near their 52-week low of $2.44, while analysts currently have a consensus Buy rating on the stock.

Greenland Energy Co (NASDAQ:GLND - Get Free Report) Director Larry Swets, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 585,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,497,600. The trade was a 2.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Greenland Energy Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ GLND opened at $2.48 on Friday. Greenland Energy Co has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Greenland Energy (NASDAQ:GLND - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ThinkEquity started coverage on Greenland Energy in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Greenland Energy to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenland Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".


Get Our Latest Report on GLND

About Greenland Energy

(Get Free Report)

Greenland Energy Company operates as an early-stage oil and gas exploration company. It focuses on the Jameson Land Basin in East Greenland. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at Greenland Energy?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Greenland Energy and related companies.
From Our Partners
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
On August 15, 1971, Nixon interrupted prime-time television and ended the gold standard in 15 minutes - no deb...
Reagan Gold Group | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Elon Musk has quietly launched a new venture - one that has nothing to do with rockets, EVs, or Neuralink. Tru...
Altimetry | Sponsoredtc pixel
SpaceX is offering you shares. Don't take them.
SpaceX is reserving 30% of its IPO shares for retail investors through Robinhood, Fidelity, and Schwab. At a $...
Behind the Markets | Sponsoredtc pixel
Do NOT Buy SpaceX – Do This Instead
SpaceX just went public - and Whitney Tilson, Harvard MBA and 30-year Wall Street veteran, says buying in coul...
Stansberry Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent?
After correctly predicting the 2008 and 2020 stock market meltdowns, I believe this AI company is about to tri...
Paradigm Press | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump just signed it
A recent policy development is drawing attention from income-focused investors. According to one analyst, c...
Investors Alley | Sponsoredtc pixel
Better than SpaceX? Grab this ticker instead.
Larry Benedict generated $274 million for his clients by finding the trades most investors missed. Now he says...
Brownstone Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
Porter Stansberry nearly canceled the entire project. When he first saw the claimed returns - only one down ye...
Porter & Company | Sponsoredtc pixel
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
On August 15, 1971, Nixon interrupted prime-time television and ended the gold standard in 15 minutes - no deb...
Reagan Gold Group | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Elon Musk has quietly launched a new venture - one that has nothing to do with rockets, EVs, or Neuralink. Tru...
Altimetry | Sponsoredtc pixel
SpaceX is offering you shares. Don't take them.
SpaceX is reserving 30% of its IPO shares for retail investors through Robinhood, Fidelity, and Schwab. At a $...
Behind the Markets | Sponsoredtc pixel
Do NOT Buy SpaceX – Do This Instead
SpaceX just went public - and Whitney Tilson, Harvard MBA and 30-year Wall Street veteran, says buying in coul...
Stansberry Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent?
After correctly predicting the 2008 and 2020 stock market meltdowns, I believe this AI company is about to tri...
Paradigm Press | Sponsoredtc pixel

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles