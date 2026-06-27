Larry Swets, Jr. Purchases 15,000 Shares of Greenland Energy (NASDAQ:GLND) Stock

Key Points Director Larry Swets, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of Greenland Energy at $2.56 each, spending $38,400 and lifting his direct stake to 585,000 shares.

bought 15,000 shares of Greenland Energy at $2.56 each, spending $38,400 and lifting his direct stake to 585,000 shares. The purchase represented a 2.63% increase in Swets’ ownership and was disclosed in an SEC filing.

in Swets’ ownership and was disclosed in an SEC filing. Greenland Energy shares were down 2.6% to $2.48, near their 52-week low of $2.44, while analysts currently have a consensus Buy rating on the stock.

Greenland Energy Co (NASDAQ:GLND - Get Free Report) Director Larry Swets, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 585,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,497,600. The trade was a 2.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Greenland Energy Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ GLND opened at $2.48 on Friday. Greenland Energy Co has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Greenland Energy (NASDAQ:GLND - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ThinkEquity started coverage on Greenland Energy in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Greenland Energy to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenland Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Report on GLND

About Greenland Energy

Greenland Energy Company operates as an early-stage oil and gas exploration company. It focuses on the Jameson Land Basin in East Greenland. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

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